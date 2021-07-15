Aragon Court Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 75.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $13.05 million and $107,325.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.00858203 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aragon Court Profile

ANJ is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

