ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Raised to C$19.00 at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

AETUF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

AETUF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.90. 24,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,486. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.63.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $409.53 million during the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

