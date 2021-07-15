Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.09). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 155 ($2.03), with a volume of 25,246 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 165.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market cap of £20.66 million and a P/E ratio of 18.02.

Arcontech Group Company Profile (LON:ARC)

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

