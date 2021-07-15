Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Sold by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,800 shares during the period. Arcutis Biotherapeutics makes up approximately 0.8% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $21,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARQT. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,857,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,905 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,428,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after purchasing an additional 782,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $18,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 862,671 shares in the company, valued at $24,206,548.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,445 shares of company stock valued at $605,701 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of ARQT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.10. 2,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,957. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

