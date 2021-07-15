Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ardagh Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ardagh Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ardagh Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ardagh Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARD stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.21. Ardagh Group has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

