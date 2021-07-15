Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells $54,675.00 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $54,675.00.

Shares of ARDX opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.29. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $763.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

