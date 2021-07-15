Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $7.50. Ardelyx shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 3,497 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $54,675.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,708 shares of company stock worth $99,088. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $736.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

