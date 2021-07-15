Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE ARGO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.66. 55,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.71.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARGO. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,568,000 after acquiring an additional 171,940 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,847,000 after buying an additional 156,575 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after buying an additional 99,394 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 978,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,239,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 968,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

