Argon (ARGON) Hits Market Cap of $2.94 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $2.94 million and $43,695.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,419,492 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

