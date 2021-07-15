Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 667,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Sarissa Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $121,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRSA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

