Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INKAU. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INKAU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. 11,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,965. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

