Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 729,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $16,836,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $11,636,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $10,060,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $6,539,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $5,533,000.

DCRNU traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.33. 1,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,298. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

