Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $10,535,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $8,901,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $3,954,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,473,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,795,000.

Get 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VII traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.