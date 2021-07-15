Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSICU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter valued at about $198,000.

KSICU stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 135,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,166. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

