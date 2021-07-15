Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 518,546 Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 518,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,529,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,262,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $947,000.

NASDAQ ISLE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,022. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

