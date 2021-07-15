Aristeia Capital LLC Buys New Stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 911,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $12,207,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $10,888,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $7,474,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $5,979,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $4,694,000.

FSRXU remained flat at $$10.00 on Thursday. 1,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,381. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

