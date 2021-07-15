Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,000,000 EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJFAU remained flat at $$9.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.