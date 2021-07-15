Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,000,000 Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,940,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $8,449,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,518,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,964,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,964,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,113,000.

Shares of PMGMU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 57,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,403. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

