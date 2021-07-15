Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,017,578 Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,017,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $149,000.

Get Itiquira Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITQRU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 269,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,380. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.