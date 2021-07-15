Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 632,737 Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 632,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EACPU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:EACPU remained flat at $$9.92 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,814. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EACPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.