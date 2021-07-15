Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 644,917 Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 644,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,514,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,011,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,283,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,020,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000.

OTCMKTS ENVIU remained flat at $$10.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,339. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $11.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

