Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 725,000 LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,808,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $517,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $776,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,407,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,463,000.

Shares of LJAQU stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 185,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,699. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

