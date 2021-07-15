Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 750,000 Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $961,000.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVCU remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,256. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.63.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.