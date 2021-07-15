Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 954,600 Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 954,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OHPAU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. 1,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,167. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

