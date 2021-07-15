Aristeia Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 5.08% of Jiya Acquisition worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JYAC. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jiya Acquisition by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Jiya Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,150,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYAC remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

