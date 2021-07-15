Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $10.96 Million in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,956,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Levere in the first quarter worth $118,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levere in the first quarter worth $249,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Levere in the first quarter worth $498,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Levere in the first quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Levere in the first quarter worth $498,000.

Shares of Levere stock remained flat at $$10.14 during trading hours on Thursday. Levere Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

