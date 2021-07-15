Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $4.96 Million in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 3.02% of North Mountain Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMMC. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $7,936,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the first quarter valued at about $5,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger in the first quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in North Mountain Merger during the first quarter worth about $2,480,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $2,066,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North Mountain Merger stock remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

