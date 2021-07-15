Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $5.83 Million in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 591,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000.

Shares of Astrea Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,139. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

