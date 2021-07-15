Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $6.60 Million in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 654,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,819,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,859,000.

ENNVU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,556. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

