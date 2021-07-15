Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $6.85 Million in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 691,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,845,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 2.70% of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHAA. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,470,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,940,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,920,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,684. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.15.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

