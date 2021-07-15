Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $6 Million in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRPMU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth about $12,000,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,160,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,336,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth $3,750,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at $3,500,000.

Shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger stock remained flat at $$10.09 during trading on Thursday. 3,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,818. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

