Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $8.99 Million in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,128,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $498,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $999,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $489,000.

OTCMKTS:ASPCU remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,126. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

