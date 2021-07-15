Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $10.02 Million Investment in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,005,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,262,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,224,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,980,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,894,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,315,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSAQU remained flat at $$10.14 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,998. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

