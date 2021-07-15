Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $5.32 Million Investment in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 536,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POWRU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,225. Powered Brands has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

