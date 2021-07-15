Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $5.53 Million Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Beyond Meat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 269,382 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after buying an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $731,281.23. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,525 shares of company stock worth $15,538,244 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $129.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,103. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.43.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

