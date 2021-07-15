Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.10% of BlackLine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after buying an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,035,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after purchasing an additional 459,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth about $29,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,691.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,897 shares of company stock worth $13,466,374 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.10. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

