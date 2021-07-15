Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 5.33% of Dune Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,371,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,952,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,166,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUNE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 4,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,432. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

