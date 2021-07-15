Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases 66,566 Shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,566 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Population Health Investment were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Population Health Investment by 964.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Shares of Population Health Investment stock remained flat at $$10.27 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

