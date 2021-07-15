Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases New Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 811,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

Shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Thursday. 24,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,345. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU).

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.