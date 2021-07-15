Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 595,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLCAU. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000.

OTCMKTS:DLCAU traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.17. 9,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,863. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

