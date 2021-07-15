Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 793,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSAAU. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at about $795,000.

SSAAU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 55,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,227. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

