Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,100,000 Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,213,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000.

OTCMKTS:GMIIU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.22. 98,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,372. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

