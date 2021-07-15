Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 700,000 Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSIBU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSIBU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 2,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,343. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.05.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

