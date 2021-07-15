Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 750,000 GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,922,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGGU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.17. 575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,329. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

