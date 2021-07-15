Aristeia Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Aristeia Capital LLC lowered its position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,404 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPF. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 13,430.3% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,653,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after buying an additional 1,641,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,963,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,868,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,385,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard N. Massey sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $329,520.00. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,110,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,348. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

