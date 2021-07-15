Aristeia Capital LLC Sells 597,816 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Aristeia Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,816 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Denbury worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Ararat Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.51.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. The company had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

DEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

