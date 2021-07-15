Aristeia Capital LLC Sells 625,155 Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Aristeia Capital LLC trimmed its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,155 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.86% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $8,682,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $7,038,000. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,100,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 397,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $1,675,000. 32.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HZON traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,006. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

