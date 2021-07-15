Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $4.97 Million Position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 502,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEACU. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,715,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,934,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,473,000.

Shares of AEACU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,174. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

