Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $5.08 Million Position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAQCU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,128,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,250,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

PAQCU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,784. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

