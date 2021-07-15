Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $5.25 Million Position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 528,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 6.47% of Nebula Caravel Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,039,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 159,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

About Nebula Caravel Acquisition

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

